State Urdu Academy reconstituted

The Higher Education department has reconstituted the governing council of the Tamil Nadu State Urdu Academy.
Md. Nayeemur Rahman, chairman, Indian Muslim Educational, Cultural and Charitable Trust, Chennai, and Director of Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute (Deemed University) has been appointed Vice chairman of the Academy. He will hold the post for three years.
The Academy comprises three ex-officio members, including Finance Secretary, Higher Education Secretary, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department Secretary and an ex-offcio secretary/registrar.
The Academy will have 15 members, including senior academics, such as Kazi Habib Ahmed, head of Urdu, Arabic and Persian department at the University of Madras; besides faculty from the New College, Chennai; Masharul Uloom College, Ambur; JBAS College for Women, Chennai and Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district, besides schools in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Chennai. The president of Social Reform Committee for Women at Huma Hospital is also a member.
The council was reconstituted through a Government Order on February 25.
Mr. Rahman said the Academy had been inactive for seven years and the government had acceded to their appeal. The G.O. was issued before the code of conduct was announced ahead of the announcement of Assembly elections, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath