State to present separate Budget for agriculture

Law to regulate groundwater use to be enacted

The Tamil Nadu government will introduce a separate annual Budget for agriculture with the objective of increasing agricultural productivity and protecting farmers’ welfare, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Monday. [The Hindu reported about the proposal earlier this month.]

According to Mr. Purohit, since Tamil Nadu was a water-deficient State, legislation to regulate groundwater use would be enacted to protect the interest of farmers and common people dependent on groundwater.

“Farmers are the backbone of the country. In recognition of their role and importance, this government has renamed the Department of Agriculture as the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare,” he said in his address to the Assembly.

Mr. Purohit said the emphasis would be on new technologies, new methods of cultivation and modernising agriculture with the active participation of farmer-producer groups, Uzhavar Nala Sangams (farmers’ welfare associations) and experts.

“To increase farmers’ income, allied activities like animal husbandry, value-added farming, organic farming and cultivation of horticultural crops will be promoted,” he said.

The government would take steps to achieve the target of 125 metric tonnes of food production in 2021-22. “Desilting a length of 4,061 km of channels has been taken up, and is being carried out on a war-footing to ensure that water reaches the tail-end areas,” he said.

The Governor said Uzhavar Sandhais (farmers’ markets) established by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi would be revitalised, and more such markets would be created.

Besides, rural markets would be created under government supervision to protect farmers. “The initiative of supplying vegetables and fruits to people at their doorstep through vehicles during the COVID-19 lockdown was well-received, and will be continued and expanded,” Mr. Purohit said.

Reiterating the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to protecting the State’s interest in inter-State water issues, the Governor urged the Centre to reject the Mekedatu project proposed by Karnataka, as it was in violation of the judgment of the Supreme Court. “The [Tamil Nadu] government will request the Centre and the Kerala government to grant clearances quickly for carrying out the remaining works to strengthen the Mullaperiyar dam,” he said.