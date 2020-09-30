Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu reports 5,546 cases, 70 deaths

State’s case load climbs to 5,91,943; 5,501 persons were discharged.

With 5,546 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the State’s tally of cases climbed to 5,91,943. The State recorded 70 more deaths, taking its toll to 9,453.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 1,277, while Coimbatore reported 572 cases. The cases surged in Salem as 343 persons tested positive. Chengalpattu reported 330 cases and Tiruvallur 279 cases. Nine districts recorded 100-plus cases. These included Thanjavur, 186, Kancheepuram, 159, Tiruppur, 153, and The Nilgiris, 149, of which three were imported cases.

A total of 5,501 persons, including 1,119 in Chennai, were discharged. So far, 5,36,209 persons have been discharged in the State. As many as 46,281 persons are undergoing treatment, including 11,193 in Chennai and 5,156 in Coimbatore.

Of the 70 deaths, 41 persons died at government hospitals. Among them was a 37-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai who had no co-morbidities. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on September 13 with complaints of fever and cough for 10 days and difficulty in breathing for nine days. He died on September 28 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 26-year-old woman with intellectual disability was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on September 18. Her swab returned positive the next day. She died on September 27 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 33-year-old man from Coimbatore died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on September 27. He had diabetes and died of bilateral broncho-pneumonia and diabetic ketoacidosis.

Chennai accounted for 17 deaths, taking the city’s toll to 3,195. There were nine deaths in Salem and eight in Vellore and six in Chengalpattu. A total of 85,997 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 72,67,122 samples and a total of 70,50,820 individuals were tested. Two more private laboratories were approved for testing of samples — Sri Muthukumaran Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Chennai, and Sri Samraj Labs, Kallakurichi. The State has 66 government laboratories and 120 private facilities for testing.