State reports 5,489 fresh infections and 66 fatalities

Chennai records 1,348 cases; over 86,000 samples tested in the last 24 hours

As many as 5,489 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the State’s tally to 6,19,996. While 5,558 persons were discharged after treatment, 66 persons succumbed to the infection.

A total of 5,64,092 persons have been discharged and 9,784 have died of COVID-19 till date. There are currently 46,120 active cases in the State, including 12,283 in Chennai and 4,888 in Coimbatore.

Chennai’s daily count remained high as 1,348 persons tested positive on Sunday. The city also accounted for 12 of the 66 fatalities.

Coimbatore reported 474 cases, taking its tally to 34,089. With 381 new cases, Chengalpattu’s tally rose to 37,150. In Salem, 357 persons tested positive, while Thanjavur recorded 242 cases.

In Tiruvallur, 197 persons tested positive for COVID-19. There were 165 cases in Namakkal, 149 in Erode, 148 in Tiruvarur, 147 in Tiruppur, 141 in Cuddalore and 122 in The Nilgiris.

Among the 66 persons whose deaths were recorded on Sunday was a 23-year-old man from Ramanathapuram who had diabetes. He was admitted to a private hospital on September 27 with complaints of fever for six days, cough and breathing difficulty for seven days. He died on October 3 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 33-year-old man from Salem who had no co-morbidities was admitted to the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on September 26. His swab returned positive on September 29, and he died on October 3 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

As of date, Chennai has recorded 3,274 deaths, while Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur account for 571 and 560 deaths respectively. A total of 462 persons have died of the infection in Coimbatore.

As many as 86,012 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 77,00,011.