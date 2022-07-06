State reports 2,743 fresh COVID-19 cases

6 districts record less than 10 infections each

6 districts record less than 10 infections each

Tamil Nadu reported 2,743 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Chennai topped the table with 1,062 fresh cases, followed by Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Tiruchi.

The fresh cases in Chennai pushed the number of those undergoing treatment in the district to 7,286. Chengalpattu logged 403 fresh cases, Tiruvallur 169, Tiruchi 113 and Coimbatore 127. The State’s overall case tally rose to 34,90,834.

A total of 17,717 persons are undergoing treatment.

Six districts recorded fresh cases in single digits. While eight fresh infections each were recorded in Ramanathapuram and Karur, Dharmapuri recorded seven fresh cases. Six persons tested positive for the infection in Ariyalur and four in Tirupathur. In Mayiladuthurai, two persons tested positive for the infection.

Another 1,791 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,35,090. So far, 38,027 persons have succumbed to the infection.