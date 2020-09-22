State records 5,344 cases, 60 deaths

Infection tally rises to 5,47,337; toll touches 8,871; 982 persons test positive in Chennai

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,344 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 60 associated deaths on Monday. This took the State’s case count to 5,47,337, and the toll to 8,871.

Of the fresh cases, 982 persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai, while Coimbatore’s daily count surged to 648.

There were 295 cases in Salem, 219 in Chengalpattu, 212 in Tiruvallur and 201 in Erode.

As of date, a total of 46,495 persons are undergoing treatment in the State. Of this, 9,871 are in Chennai, while Coimbatore has 4,475 active cases. As many as 5,492 persons were discharged after treatment on Monday, taking the total figure to 4,91,971.

Of the 60 persons who succumbed to the infection — 31 in government hospitals and 29 in private facilities — 16 died in Chennai, six each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore, and four each in Kancheepuram, Thanjavur and Vellore.

Among the deceased was a 29-year-old man from Kancheepuram who had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14. He had primary hyperoxaluria and chronic kidney disease, and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on September 12 with complaints of fever and breathing difficulty. He died on September 21 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Eight of the deceased were in their 40s. They included two persons who had no co-morbidities — a 44-year-old woman from Coimbatore who died on September 21 due to bilateral pneumonitis with respiratory failure, and a 49-year-old man from Vellore who died on September 19 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

100-plus cases

Eleven districts had 100-plus cases. Among them were Tiruppur (161), Cuddalore (153), Vellore (139), Thanjavur (136) and Namakkal (130). The Nilgiris reported 122 new cases.

As many as 153 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Monday. The total number of cases now stands at 18,301, and deaths 197.

In the last 24 hours, 80,672 samples were tested across the State, taking the total figure to 65,55,328.