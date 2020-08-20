State ranked 10th in cleanliness

Tamil Nadu jumped to the 10th spot in 2020 from 12th in 2019 in the overall ranking for cleanest cities, according to the Swachh Survekshan 2020 report released by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday. However, none of the cities from the State made it to the top 25.
In terms of cities with a population of more than 10 lakh, Chennai was ranked 45th with a total score of 2,010.93 this year. Coimbatore was ranked 40 this year with a score of 2,337.12, maintaining the same spot like last year. Madurai saw a significant jump, moving to the 42nd rank in 2020 with a score of 2,255.81, when compared to 201 in 2019.
In terms of cities with 1 lakh-10 lakh population, Tiruchi’s rank slipped to 102 with a score of 3,360.47 points in 2020 from 39 in 2019. Salem saw its ranking drop to 173 in 2020 from 156 in 2019. Tiruppur’s rank went down to 223 in 2020 from 209 last year.
In 2020, Vellore improved its ranking to 272 from 301 last year, while Tirunelveli’s ranking jumped to 159 from 244 in 2019.
Tambaram’s ranking slipped to 269 this year from 260 in 2019 while Pallavaram improved to 241 from 278. Avadi’s ranking improved to 321 in 2020 from 385 in 2019. Kancheepuram’s ranking improved to 280 in 2020 from 333 last year, according to the report. In terms of cantonment boards, St. Thomas Mount moved up to the 10th spot in 2020 from 17th last year while Wellington dropped to 21 from 8.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath