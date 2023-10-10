HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State must act with a sense of urgency in filling up teaching vacancies in special schools for the visually challenged, says Madras High Court

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy say the career of the students should not be put in jeopardy due to non-availability of teachers

October 10, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

The State government must “act with a sense of urgency” in a matter related to the large number of sanctioned teaching posts that are lying vacant in schools run by it for visually challenged children and not “put the career of such students in jeopardy” due to the non-availability of teachers, the Madras High Court observed on Tuesday.

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy made the observation, while disposing of a public interest litigation petition that complained about around 50% of the sanctioned posts lying vacant in the special schools run by the State government in 10 different districts.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram told the court that the Directorate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled had initiated the process of recruiting teachers for the special schools and that a request was made to the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to initiate the process of recruiting 90 teachers.

The TRB, in turn, had written to the Directorate seeking certain details before issuing the recruitment notification. The details would be prepared and submitted soon, the A-G said, telling the court that the Directorate had also sent a proposal to the State government for recruiting 36 temporary teachers.

The proposal seeking financial sanction for the recruitment of temporary teachers was under the active consideration of the government, the A-G said. After recording his submissions, the judges made it clear that temporary appointments could only be made as a stop-gap arrangement until the appointment of permanent teachers.

They ordered that the details sought by TRB for the issuance of the recruitment notification must be submitted to it within a month, and thereafter, the process of recruiting permanent teachers for the sanctioned posts must be completed as early as possible.

Advocate P. Pugalendhi had filed the case, highlighting the vacancies in the schools in Tanjavur, Tiruchi, Poonamallee, Salem, Madurai, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, and Cuddalore districts. He said the Poonamalee school did not have a principal, and five other schools did not have a headmaster, despite them being sanctioned posts.

His counsel, M. Radhakrishnan, said the situation was no different with respect to other teaching posts too and contended that a huge number of vacancies would defeat the object of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act of 2009 and turn illusory the right to education guaranteed under Article 21A of the Constitution.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.