State logs 1,061 cases, 12 deaths

23 districts record fewer than 20 cases each; 1,37,594 people vaccinated

Tamil Nadu logged 1,061 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday. Of the 38 districts, 32 saw no deaths due to the infection.

As many as 23 districts recorded fewer than 20 cases each. Of these, 10 districts clocked under 10 infections each.

Theni reported just one case, while there were two each in Mayiladuthurai and Tenkasi.

Chennai continued to top the table with 135 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 123. In Chengalpattu, 86 people tested positive. Erode saw 77 cases, while Tiruppur and Salem recorded 65 and 62 cases respectively.

The State’s case tally touched 26,99,554. Twelve more people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 36,072. Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for three deaths each, while Nagapattinam and Tiruchi logged two each.

Two persons in their 30s were among the deceased — a 36-year-old man from Coimbatore and a 38-year-old woman from Tiruppur, both with co-morbidities.

Another 1,286 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,51,431. As many as 12,051 people are under treatment for COVID-19 at present.

A total of 1,22,835 samples were tested.

As many as 1,37,594 people were vaccinated, taking the coverage in government centres to 5,46,34,915. Among those inoculated were 81,084 people aged 18 to 44 and 40,859 people in the 45-59 age group.