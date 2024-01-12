State govt. to implement Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission at a cost of ₹1,675 crore over five years

January 12, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST

The State government has issued orders to implement the Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission over the next five years at a cost of ₹1,675 crore with World Bank support. The mission includes projects to strengthen coastal biodiversity, improve coastal livelihood through sustainable tourism, and reduce plastic waste in marine environments.

A special purpose vehicle, named Tamil Nadu Blue Carbon Agency, will be established to monitor the restoration of mangroves and seagrass; control erosion; restore the corals at Kariyachalli Islands of the Gulf of Mannar ecosystem; and strengthen coastal management systems.

In the 2023-24 Budget, the government announced that a coastal restoration mission would be established at a cost of ₹2,000 crore, to be implemented over five years, with assistance from the World Bank to prevent sea erosion and conserve marine biodiversity. Based on this proposal, the Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests approached the World Bank with a concept note and then submitted a project report, which has been approved. The World Bank will provide ₹1,172.5 crore and the State will bear an estimated expense of ₹502.5 crore for activities to be implemented over 2024-29, according to the government order issued on January 10 by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests.

The mission includes previously launched projects such as establishing a biodiversity and conservation park at Kadambur, Chengalpattu; sea turtle conservation centres at Nagapattinam and in Chennai; and an international dugong conservation centre at Manora, Thanjavur.

The mission has four focus areas: enhancing coastal biodiversity; coastal protection; improving livelihood through the creation of blue flag beaches and sustainable tourism; and pollution abatement. To control plastic pollution in oceans, activities such as identification of plastic waste hotspots, river system investments, and digital waste exchange programmes will be carried out. Ennore Creek restoration and advancing of the Meendum Manjappai campaign are also part of the pollution abatement project.

A high-powered steering committee has been formed. Headed by the Chief Secretary, it will have the Secretaries of 12 departments — including Environment, Climate Change and Forests; Finance; Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Water Resources Department; Fisheries; Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments; and Municipal Administration and Water Supply — are as its members. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) and the Chief Wildlife Warden are also be the members. The committee will be convened by the Chief Mission Director.