State Govt. constitutes panel for bringing in investments

The Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday constituted an advisory panel to provide it with industry insights and help to bring investments to the State.

It also includes non-resident Tamils.

The Industries Minister will be the chairperson of the 12-member panel. The Vice-Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission, the Industries Secretary and the Managing Director and CEO of Guidance are the ex-officio members.

R. Rangaswami, founder and chairman of the board, Indiaspora (a network of global Indian-origin leaders), U.S.; Dr. Bala Swaminathan, president, Bala Family Foundation and secretary, FeTNA, U.S.; Ganesh Radhakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Wharfedale Technologies Inc., U.S.; Saravanan M. Sinapan, president, DHRRA, Malaysia; Suresh Sambandam, CEO, KISSFLOW (Founder, Dream Tamil Nadu); M. Arumugam, Chief Executive Officer, Broadline Computer Systems Private Ltd., Tamil Nadu; Elanchezhian Loganathan, Chief Executive Officer, Yaal Exports, Tamil Nadu; and Rm. Arun, president, SICCI Tamil Nadu, are part of the panel.

Brand ambassadors

The members would act as brand ambassadors of Tamil Nadu’s industrial ecosystem. They would be given the mandate to open sub-chapters in their countries of residence through Guidance and promote Tamil Nadu as the ideal manufacturing destination.

An annual investment and cultural conclave will be conducted with the help of the panel. The conclave will highlight opportunities to invest in Tamil Nadu, organise B2B meetings and sectoral presentations and feature testimonies from leading industries in the State and cultural events. The panel members will help organise or facilitate virtual/physical meetings for the Chief Minister and the Minister for Industries in their countries.

“In order to provide a platform to channelise the potential of the global Tamil community in promotion of investments in Tamil Nadu, Guidance has formulated a scheme for utilising their network across the world for the overall benefit of the State,” a government order said.

The panel will connect with the Tamil diaspora, create an online platform for regular interactions, identify ‘Investment Ambassadors’, handhold non-resident Tamil investors and take up issues raised by non-resident Tamils with the Public Department.