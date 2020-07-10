State govt. constitutes new BC panel

One-and-a-half years after the completion of the term of the State Backward Classes Commission, the State government has formed a new seven-member panel under the chairmanship of former Judge of the Madras High Court, M. Thanikachalam.

Three former civil servants — T. Pitchandi, T.N. Ramanathan and V. Chandrasekaran — have been made members of the new Commission. The other three members include two academicians, A. Alagumalai and M. Sivakumar, and a chartered accountant M. Alagirisamy. Directors of BC Welfare and MBC and De-notified Communities are the ex-officio members.

The Commission’s brief is to entertain, examine and recommend upon requests for inclusion and complaints of over-inclusion and under-inclusion in the lists of Backward Classes (BC) /Most Backward Classes (MBC).