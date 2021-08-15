Tamil Nadu

State government increases support for paddy, sugarcane

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced an increase in the incentive price for procurement of paddy of common and grade-A varieties.

Grade-A varieties will be procured at ₹2,060 a quintal, and common varieties at ₹2,015. The government also announced the sanction of ₹150 a tonne in ‘special incentive’ to sugarcane growers.

During his speech in the Assembly, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said that while the Centre had fixed ₹1,960 a quintal for grade-A varieties, and ₹1,940 a quintal for common ones, the Tamil Nadu government had increased the incentive price for paddy procurement from ₹70 to ₹100 a quintal for grade-A varieties and ₹50 to ₹75 for common varieties for 2021-22.

With the announcement, the grade-A varieties will be procured at ₹2,060 a quintal, and the common varieties at ₹2,015 a quintal. This is expected to benefit about six lakh farmers. The government will incur an additional expenditure of ₹99.38 crore.

Under the special paddy production plan, tarpaulins will be provided to farmers to reduce post-harvest losses. The scheme will be implemented on an outlay of ₹52.02 crore with Union and State government funds, he said.

Considering the welfare of sugarcane farmers, the government had decided to sanction ₹150 for one tonne of sugarcane as a “special incentive”.

It will be credited directly into the bank accounts of sugarcane farmers who supply sugarcane for the 2020-21 crushing season. “Through this, sugarcane farmers will get ₹2,900 a tonne as cane price,” Mr. Panneerselvam said. The State government has allocated ₹138.83 crore during 2021-22 for the benefit of one lakh sugarcane farmers.

The transitional production incentive for sugarcane for the 2020-21 crushing season will be paid at ₹42.5 a tonne to farmers who have supplied sugarcane to mills.

A sum of ₹40 crore has been allocated by the government for the implementation of this scheme, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2021 1:17:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/state-government-increases-support-for-paddy-sugarcane/article35920150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY