State files two defamation complaints against Stalin

The State government on Tuesday filed two defamation complaints against Leader of Opposition and DMK president M.K.Stalin in connection with statements against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently and the government.

On behalf of the Chief Minister, the City Public Prosecutor filed the complaints before the Principal Sessions Court.

According to one complaint, Mr. Stalin questioned how the Centre adjudged Tamil Nadu as the leading State in the Good Governance Index. He also asked how the Centre was able to rank Tamil Nadu first in “public security”, when there were issues like the Pollachi rape cases, the killing of protesters during the Sterlite protests and the State being ranked second in the rape of minor girls.

The statement was published in DMK’s Murasoli newspaper on January 28.

In another statement, Mr. Stalin criticised the government for arresting six persons for conducting ‘kolam’ protest in Chennai. It was published in Murasoli on December 30.