State Budget scheduled for Feb. 14

The State Budget for 2020-21 will be presented in the Legislative Assembly at 10 a.m. on February 14.
Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget in the House.
The Governor has fixed February 14 as the date on which the Budget is to be presented in the House, Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan said in an official communication on Friday.
The official communication in this regard has been sent to the Council of Ministers and all the MLAs.
