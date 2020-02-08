Tamil Nadu

State Budget scheduled for Feb. 14

more-in

The State Budget for 2020-21 will be presented in the Legislative Assembly at 10 a.m. on February 14.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget in the House.

The Governor has fixed February 14 as the date on which the Budget is to be presented in the House, Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan said in an official communication on Friday.

The official communication in this regard has been sent to the Council of Ministers and all the MLAs.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
budgets and budgeting
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 12:55:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/state-budget-scheduled-for-feb-14/article30766395.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY