State adds 5,880 fresh COVID-19 cases; 119 fatalities recorded

Chennai’s daily count drops below 1,000 cases for the first time since mid-June

Even as another 5,880 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday, Chennai’s daily count fell below 1,000 for the first time since mid-June. The city recorded 984 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 1,07,109.

The city’s daily COVID-19 count first breached the 1,000-mark on June 3 (1,012 cases), and except for a day, on June 16, when the city recorded 919 cases, the number of infections daily stayed above the 1,000-mark till now. The city’s highest daily figure has been 2,393, on June 30.

The State’s tally climbed to 2,85,024, of which 52,759 persons were under treatment. A total of 6,488 persons were discharged. As of date, 2,27,575 persons have been discharged after treatment. However, for the fifth consecutive day, 119 deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,690. Among the deceased was a 32-year-old woman from Ariyalur. She was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi, on August 3. She died of COVID-19, pneumonia, respiratory failure, acute kidney injury, post caesarean section and broad ligament hematoma on August 5.

A 23-year-old man from Villupuram died on August 5. He had common variable immune deficiency, chronic restrictive lung disease and aplastic anaemia, and was admitted to a private hospital in Vellore with complaints of fever. He died due to type 1 respiratory failure, septic shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19.

Among those discharged, 1,103 were from hospitals in Chennai. With this, the city has 11,606 active cases and 93,231 discharges. Of the 119 deaths, 24 persons died in the city, followed by eight deaths in Chengalpattu, and six each in Salem, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Thoothukudi.

Though cases dipped in the city, a majority of the districts in the northern and southern parts of the State continued to see a surge in fresh infections. Tiruvallur recorded 388 cases, Chengalpattu 319 and Ranipet 253. Among the other northern districts, Tiruvannamalai recorded 248 cases, while 211 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore. Kancheepuram and Vellore had 166 and 156 cases respectively.

A total of 351 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Theni, while Tirunelveli had 200 cases. The daily count in the other southern districts was: Madurai 109; Tenkasi 117; Thoothukudi 192; Virudhunagar 101; Dindigul 134 and Kanniyakumari 187.

Coimbatore recorded 228 cases, while Thanjavur and Pudukottai had 217 and 173 cases respectively. A total of 105 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi. Twenty-four returnees also tested positive.

Another 67,352 samples were tested. Till date, a total of 30,88,066 samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu.