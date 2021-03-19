Tamil Nadu

Starting with a prayer and a cake

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant on Thursday cut a cake on the occasion of her birthday, on the premises of the Vriddhagireswarar temple in Virudhachalam, before submitting her papers to contest in the constituency. A garland and a crown made of currency notes were offered to her by party cadre.

