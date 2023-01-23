Start-up Guvi offers free placement preparation platform

January 23, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Educational start-up Guvi has launched a new platform for job aspirants. The aim is to assist students secure placement.

The start-up empowers software and IT career aspirants through self-paced tech learning courses, career programmes and regional education technology services. Candidates may learn in their native language. They can take specialised IT courses and upskill themselves to be job ready.

A team of industry experts with experience in teaching, training and placement, have developed the free, interactive placement preparation platform. Guvi founder and chief executive officer M. Arunprakash said people in India did not have access to quality placement preparation resources for want of time and money. “We wanted to create a platform that promoted equitable access to education. We aim to provide comprehensive quality resources to assist students to prepare for their dream careers,” he said.

The platform has no subscriptions or charges. It simplifies concepts to make it easier to understand, uses real-life applications to help students understand the concept by emphasising its importance, offers easy to memorise formulae in an interactive tabular format and includes the latest and relevant questions added in the last five years of exams. The website can be accessed at https://www.placementpreparation.io/

Guvi was incubated by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.