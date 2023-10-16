HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stanford varsity ranks MDRF diabetologists among top 2% researchers

October 16, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Stanford University, in its current global ranking, has listed three scientists of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation as among the top 2% scientists in the field of endocrinology and metabolism. 

They include V. Mohan, chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, who has been ranked 1st for the second consecutive year; R.M. Anjana, managing director of the centre and Guha Pradeepa, senior scientist at MDRF have been ranked 8th and 12th respectively. 

Stanford University Global Ranking recognises work in the field of scientific research, measuring the impact and influence of the scientists based on their H index. It quantifies the productivity and impact of a researcher’s work.  

Dr. Mohan had published 1,646 papers with 191.256 citations and H-index of 153, the highest among medical scientists in the country.  

About 2.2% scientists (4,635) of the 210,199 from all fields of scientific research are from India. 

Related Topics

health / diabetes / medical research

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.