Stalin’s 100-day target for redressing grievances: IAS Shilpa to head cell

The DMK government on Friday appointed IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satish to head a special division that would take steps to redress within 100 days grievances put forth by the people during the election tour of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

In the run up to the Assembly polls, the DMK leader had received petitions from the people through his ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin’ (Stalin in your constituency) political outreach programme. He had assured that these petitions would be redressed within 100 days of him assuming office as Chief Minister.

As Tirunelveli Collector, Ms Shilpa had drawn attention when she admitted her child in a government-run anganwadi in 2019.

She has also worked as Deputy Commissioner (Education) in the Greater Chennai Corporation.