Stalin visits Vaiko

Chief Miniter M.K. Stalin (right) calling on MDMK leader Vaiko in Chennai on Monday. 

Chief Miniter M.K. Stalin (right) calling on MDMK leader Vaiko in Chennai on Monday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited MDMK founder Vaiko in the latter’s residence on Monday.

The MP had recently recovered from COVID-19.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan accompanied the Chief Minister.


