Stalin urges Centre to secure release of fishermen detained in Sri Lanka

He writes to Union Minister Jaishankar seeking immediate action

The fishermen of Tamil Nadu have recently resumed fishing after the annual ban period of 61 days that ended on June 15. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting him to take appropriate action for immediate release of 12 Indian fishermen, presently in Sri Lankan custody.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin cited the instance of arrest of 12 “innocent Indian fishermen” (7 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and five fishermen from Puducherry) by the Sri Lankan Navy along with a fishing boat.

“The fishermen of Tamil Nadu have recently resumed fishing after the annual ban period of 61 days that ended on June 15. This arrest intimidates the fisherfolk of Tamil Nadu and is also likely to create a sense of insecurity and fear in the coastal areas of the State,” Mr. Stalin contended.

The Chief Minister further requested the Union Minister to take up this matter through appropriate diplomatic channels.