Tamil Nadu

Stalin to urge Modi to give up National Monetisation Pipeline

CM M.K. Stalin   | Photo Credit: PTI

Reiterating that the proposed monetisation of assets of public sector undertakings would not augur well for the nation, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give up the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

“Profit-making alone is not the objective of PSUs,” he said in the Legislative Assembly while replying to a special calling motion.

During the discussion, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the State government’s views on the NMP should be taken into account because it had given land to PSUs.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2021 11:52:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-to-urge-modi-to-give-up-national-monetisation-pipeline/article36242831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY