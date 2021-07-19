Stalin to call on President Kovind today

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin left for Delhi on Sunday evening to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

This will be Mr. Stalin’s first meeting with the President after taking over as Chief Minister of the State.

During the meeting, Mr. Stalin is likely to invite the President to unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in the Assembly.

Last month, Mr. Stalin had travelled to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had presented him with a memorandum of demands regarding Tamil Nadu.