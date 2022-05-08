Stalin to be chief guest at Music Academy festival
Music Academy president and Director of The Hindu N. Murali called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the latter’s camp office in Chennai on Sunday.
“I invited him [the CM] to be the chief guest at the Music Academy’s Annual Music Festival in December 2022. He readily agreed,” Mr. Murali said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.