Stalin seeks support of national leaders

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday sought the support of national leaders, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, for the “war to protect social justice” and to provide equality of status and opportunity to communities which he said were discriminated against for centuries. He reached out to leaders, including CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D. Raja and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.
Letters sent
“I seek your support and voice to defend the defenseless and preserve the basic structure of our Constitution in relation to reservations,” Mr. Stalin said in separate but identical letters addressed to the leaders.
He said the Centre could not be permitted to turn a blind eye when a significant number of meritorious OBC students were denied seats and reservations for SC/ST students were mismanaged by applying Central reservations in all-India quota for medical seats.
Mr. Stalin pointed out that in Tamil Nadu alone for the last four years, about 2,729 medical seats had been denied to the OBC students alone.
“By applying the wrong reservation policy, about 164 seats have been denied to SC students. The media report shows that throughout India about 10,000 seats have been denied to OBC students,” he alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath