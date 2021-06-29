Tamil Nadu

Stalin sanctions ₹100 crore towards facing third COVID-19 wave

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday sanctioned a sum of ₹100 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) towards procuring liquid oxygen for treating COVID-19 patients in State-run hospitals and to take precautionary steps to face the possible third COVID-19 wave.

A total sum of ₹353 crore has been received as of Tuesday in the CMPRF, following the appeal issued by the Chief Minister, an official release said.

The CM earlier sanctioned ₹50 crore from the CMPRF towards procuring essential medicines, another ₹50 crore for procuring RT-PCR test kits. He had also sanctioned ₹41.40 crore for importing oxygen concentrators and other equipment and another ₹25 crore for procuring essential medicines for treating patients with mucormycosis.

Details on how to contribute to the CMPRF, can be found here.


