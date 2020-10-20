Tamil Nadu

Stalin pays respects to Palaniswami’s mother

Leader of the Opposition and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday paid his respects to Thavasayammal, the late mother of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, at the latter’s Greenway’s Road residence. She passed away recently.

Accompanied by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and deputy general secretary K. Ponmudi, Mr. Stalin called on the Chief Minister and expressed his condolences.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2020 2:45:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-pays-respects-to-palaniswamis-mother/article32896504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY