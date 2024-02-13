GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin pays his respects to the mortal remains of Vetri Duraisamy

In a message issued on Monday, Mr. Stalin expressed his condolences and said no father should have to experience such a loss

February 13, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin meeting Saidai Duraisamy and paying his respects to the Vetri Duraisamy’s mortal remains on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin meeting Saidai Duraisamy and paying his respects to the Vetri Duraisamy’s mortal remains on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid tributes to the mortal remains of Vetri Duraisamy, son of former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, in the latter’s residence in the city on Tuesday. Ministers Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu accompanied him. The body of Vetri Duraisamy was found over a week after the car in which he travelled fell into the Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh. In a message issued on Monday, Mr. Stalin had expressed his condolences and said no father should have to experience such a loss.

