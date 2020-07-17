Stalin, other leaders condemn defacement

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday noted that Periyar worked even for the welfare of his critics.

“Periyar had said that statues were built at places where shoes were hurled at him. He printed and gave his picture to those who wanted to burn it. He offered a pen to those who wanted to raise opposing questions. That is why he is Periyar,” he said in a tweet, reacting to the news of Periyar’s statue being defaced in Coimbatore.

DMK MP Kanimozhi called for strong action against those who attempted to deface the statue.

“Even decades after his demise, Periyar is still the one who sets the narrative. He is not a mere statue but the path to self-respect and social justice, including for those who smear him with colours,” she said in a tweet.

Action sought

Those who could not secure the support of the people of Tamil Nadu were indulging in such acts regularly, Ms. Kanimozhi alleged. She also asked why the Tamil Nadu government had not taken any action and said that it was not surprising as they had lost all self-respect.

MDMK chief Vaiko also strongly condemned the incident. In a statement, he pointed out that incidents of defacement of Periyar statues had increased under the AIADMK rule. Mr. Vaiko demanded that those found guilty be arrested and given severe punishment.

He pointed out that Periyar’s hardwork was the reason for Tamil Nadu being known as a pioneer for social justice, communal harmony and women’s rights, among other things — a fact even his enemies would acknowledge.

Mr. Vaiko also urged the State government to take measures to safeguard statues of all leaders.

CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan demanded that the police quickly identify the miscreants who desecrated the statue. Mr. Balakrishnan said those who indulged in the incident were cowards who do not have the ability to debate issues. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran has also condemned the incident. Calling upon the police to take stern action against those responsible, he said the trend of rising number of such an incident should be brought to an end.