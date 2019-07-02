Stalin nominates ex-AAG , LPF leader for RS election

DMK president M.K. Stalin has nominated former Tamil Nadu Additional Advocate General P. Wilson and Labour Progressive Front (LPF — DMK’s labour wing) general secretary M. Shanmugam as the party’s candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls slated for July 18.

In a statement, he said one seat had been allotted to the MDMK, as per the agreement signed with the party for the Lok Sabha polls. MDMK general secretary Vaiko is likely to be the candidate of the party. Incidentally, a court had reserved verdict in a sedition case against Mr. Vaiko, and the judgment, which could have a bearing on his candidature, may be delivered anytime.

The DMK’s announcement has put paid to the possibility of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Wilson, who won the case for the DMK to bury former Chief Minister and party patriarch Karunanidhi on the Marina, has also served as Additional Solicitor General of India.

“The right to a decent burial is a fundamental right, and I supported my argument by citing an order of the Supreme Court in 1995,” said Mr. Wilson, who was also the secretary of the party’s Advisory Committee for amendments to the bylaws.

He also won the case against the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to convert the Anna Centenary Library into a hospital. He successfully appeared in cases filed before the Madras High Court, seeking to transfer the investigations into the death of DSP Vishnu Priya and the gutkha scam to the CB-CID.

Mr. Shanmugam said Karunanidhi had, in 2016, promised him a Rajya Sabha berth, which Mr. Stalin had now fulfilled. He had sought a party ticket to contest the 2014 Parliamentary election and the 2016 Assembly polls.

A native of Kumbakonam, he served the Indian Army between 1961 and 1972. He was introduced to the LPF when he joined a company in Tiruvottiyur in 1977. He was the secretary of the LPF between 1982 and 1993, and treasurer between 1993 and 2001. He became the general secretary in 2001.

Mr. Shanmugam said his nomination came as a recognition to the workers of the State. He said he had a great task ahead, since the Left parties fighting for workers’ rights had a very limited presence in Parliament.