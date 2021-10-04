Stalin names road after freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran

The State government on October 3 issued a G.O. for naming the road in Sampath Nagar in Erode after the late freedom fighter

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on October 4 named a road in Erode district after late freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

During a virtual event in the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin unveiled the name board 'Thiyagi Kumaran Road'. A main road in Sampath Nagar opposite to Erode Collectorate has been named after the freedom fighter who is fondly being remembered as 'Kodi Katha Kumaran.'

The State government on October 3 issued a G.O. for naming the road in Sampath Nagar in Erode after the late freedom fighter. The G.O. followed a request made by Erode Collector after a resolution was adopted in this regard by Erode Corporation's Council meeting.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Erode (East) MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa, Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni, Erode Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, family members of the freedom fighter were also present during the virtual event.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponniah were present at the virtual event from Chennai.