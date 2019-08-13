Stalin making statements without checking news: Edappadi Palaniswami

Condemning the comments made by Opposition leader M.K. on the natural disaster in The Nilgiris, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said Mr. Stalin was making false statements.

“Mr. Stalin is unware of the ground reality and is making statements without checking news. He says no Minister visited the affected areas in The Nilgiris but Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar had visited the place the day after the incident was reported. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would be visiting within the day and a meeting would be held in Chennai on Wednesday regarding the situation there.” He added that a compensation of ₹10 lakh would be provided to the families of the deceased.

Hits out at Chidambaram

Countering Congress leader P.Chidambaram’s statement that the AIADMK would not oppose it even if Tamil Nadu was made into a Union Territory, he said, “Mr. Chidambaram has done no good for the State and he is just a ‘burden’ on this Earth. As Union Minister, what schemes did he bring for the welfare of the State? Did he allocate necessary funds? Were new industries were brought to the State? Did he at least take necessary steps to solve inter-State water disputes?