November 28, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to visit New Delhi next month to participate in the G-20 preparatory meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is set to host the next G-20 summit in the national capital in September 2023. The meeting is scheduled for December 5, and Mr. Stalin is likely to reach Delhi on December 4.