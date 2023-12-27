Stalin launches Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department’s various welfare programmes

December 27, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

CHENNAI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated school buildings, hostels and community halls constructed by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department at a cost of ₹32.95 crore. He also unveiled the foundation stone for new projects that are to be implemented by the Department at a cost of ₹138 crore.

During a mega event in Kalaivanar Arangam here, Mr. Stalin also launched Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme. A total of 244 beneficiaries are to get subsidies to the tune of ₹25 crore from the government, an official release said.

The Chief Minister also handed over sanction orders to the tune of ₹6.50 crore from the corpus fund as equity investment to three start-ups run by members of the Scheduled Castes and two start-ups run by members of the Scheduled Tribes. He also launched a scheme to distribute 500 house allotment orders to sanitation workers registered in the Tamil Nadu Sanitation Workers Welfare Board.

Mr. Stalin also handed over 443 allotment orders for housing facilities to as many families from the Irular community in Kancheepuram district. These houses have been constructed in Kancheepuram, Uthiramerur, Wallajabad and Sriperumbudur taluks at a cost of ₹22.80 crore. He also launched distribution of cheques to the tune of ₹5.80 crore as subsidy to 225 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Adi Dravidar and Tribal Socio Economic Development Scheme.

He also launched the distribution of loans to the tune of ₹15.45 lakh to benefit 10 individuals from the Puthirai Vannar community, who were identified during a baseline survey to assess their socio-economic status. Schemes to distribute stipend for assisting the internship for 1,000 law students and overseas scholarship to pursue post graduate and research courses as well as incentives to full-time Ph.D. scholars were also launched.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, T.M. Anbarasan, P.K. Sekarbabu, C.V. Ganesan, N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present.