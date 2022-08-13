Tamil Nadu

Stalin inaugurates dance-drama on Velu Nachiyar

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a dance-drama ‘Veeramangai Velunachiyar’, on Saturday in Chennai, based on the famous freedom fighter, Velu Nachiyar.

An official release said that the dance-drama would see 62 theatre artistes participating in it. The play will be performed in Erode on August 15 in CNC College; on August 21 in Raja Muthiah Mandram in Madurai; on August 22 in Tiruchirapalli at Kalaiarangam and in Hindustan College in Coimbatore on August 28.


