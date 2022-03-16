Tamil Nadu

Stalin greets Bhagwant Mann

:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday extended his greetings to AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, who is set to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

“My hearty wishes to Thiru. Bhagwant Mann, who is swearing in as Chief Minister of Punjab today. Tamil Nadu & Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights & rights of the State in the Indian Union. Wishing the new Government in Punjab, a successful tenure,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.


