Stalin greets Bhagwant Mann
:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday extended his greetings to AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, who is set to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Punjab.
“My hearty wishes to Thiru. Bhagwant Mann, who is swearing in as Chief Minister of Punjab today. Tamil Nadu & Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights & rights of the State in the Indian Union. Wishing the new Government in Punjab, a successful tenure,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.