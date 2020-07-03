Stalin expresses concern over increase of COVID-19 cases in districts

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday expressed concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths in districts (other than Chennai and its surroundings) including villages, and urged the State government to take measures on a war-footing to combat this. Mr. Stalin charged that the Chief Minister and Health Minister are still in denial mode about community spread of the virus, and by not appointing an expert committee, they are pushing people into danger.
In a statement in Chennai, he said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should realise that if the same situation that prevails in Chennai is created in the districts -- such as the constant reshuffling of officials and the appointment of multiple committees -- it would pose a risk to the residents.
The State’s medical bulletin clearly shows the spread of the virus in the districts, which comprise rural areas. The Chief Minister pretending to be ignorant (of this) is condemnable, he said. He said the DMK’s district representatives had sought information like the number of available beds, ventilators, number of people tested among other details from the respective District Collectors and so far they have not got a response.
“I have instructed district secretaries to again give a petition to district collectors seeking information on 32 points,” Mr. Stalin said. He also urged the State government to increase the infrastructure and take other precautionary measures in the districts immediately, without any further delay.
