Stalin enquires about Higher Education Minister’s health

DMK president M.K. Stalin   | Photo Credit: PTI

The DMK president tweeted, stating that he spoke to Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbazhagan after coming to know that the Minister had contracted COVID-19

DMK president M.K. Stalin spoke to Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbazhagan and enquired about his health, on Friday.

“After coming to know that Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbazhagan has contracted COVID-19, I spoke to him over the phone and enquired about his health. He should recover soon and be back to doing public service. All those who are in public service should be extra careful,” Mr. Stalin tweeted.

A couple of days ago, an under-secretary rank official working with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami died after testing positive for COVID-19. Four more officials, who frequently visited the Chief Minister’s camp office and his chamber in the Secretariat, too, have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been advised home quarantine.

