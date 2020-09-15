Stalin demands resolution against Centre for failure to cancel NEET

Opposition leader and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday demanded the adoption of a resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the Centre for its failure to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He charged that the Centre had failed to respect the earlier resolutions adopted in the Assembly seeking exemption from the test, as well as the sentiments and feelings of the Tamil Nadu students.
Speaking in the Assembly at Kalaivanar Arangam on Tuesday, Mr. Stalin said he also wanted a resolution to condemn Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for his remarks that the Tamil Nadu government had not made any request to cancel NEET.
“The State government should take steps to ensure that admission to medical colleges takes place based on the marks scored in the Plus Two examinations. The DMK will support the government’s efforts,” he said. He charged that the Centre had refused to take as the united voice of Tamil Nadu students, the suicide note of medical aspirant M. Jothi Sri Durga who wrote: “I am sorry. I am tired.”
Alleging that repressive measures were unleashed against the students when they visited examination centres, he said a newly-wed girl was forced to remove her ‘thali’ before entering the examination hall.
“Many students fainted because of hunger and the parents faced a lot of difficulties because of lack of facilities. There were reports about usage of Hindi in examination centres in Madurai. In some places, questions in English were distributed instead of Tamil. Do the students deserve all this at a time when there’s a pandemic,” he asked.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath