Stalin congratulates Maalan

He won Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2021

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday extended his congratulations to journalist Maalan, who won the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2021.

Cyrus Mistry’s novel Chronicle of A Corpse Bearer was translated by senior journalist Maalan (V. Narayanan) into Tamil under the title Oru Pinamthookiyyin Varalaatru Kurippugal.