Stalin condoles farmer’s death, announces solatium

The man was protesting against GAIL project in Kariappanalli in Dharmapuri

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of a farmer, who was part of the protest against the GAIL pipeline project in Kariappanalli hamlet in Dharmapuri district. He also announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the family from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the DMK government, which was following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, would remain the farmers’ “friend in need.” A 43-year-old farmer Ganesan died by suicide near a protest site against the GAIL pipeline project in Kariappanalli hamlet in Paaparapatty in Dharmapuri district last week.

