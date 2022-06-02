Stalin condoles Anjalai Ponnusamy Ammal’s death

She fought for India’s independence amid several challenges, says CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday condoled the passing away of Indian National Army (INA) veteran Anjalai Ponnusamy Ammal. She died at the age of 102 in Malaysia.

“Though she was not born and raised in India, Anjalai Ponnusamy Ammal joined the INA when she was 21 years old and fought for India’s independence amid several challenges,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

The veteran had lived a fulfilling life, having been a witness to India and Malaysia achieving freedom in 1947 and 1957 respectively, the Chief Minister said.

The sacrifice of Anjalai Ponnusamy Ammal, a best role model for women with valour, determination and courage, would find a undiminished place in the history of India’s struggle for freedom, Mr. Stalin said.