Tamil Nadu

Stalin calls on Vice-President

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu at the latter’s residence in Chennai on Monday. Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Sriperumbudur MP T.R. Baalu and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were also present.


