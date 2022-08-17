Stalin calls on President, Vice-President; to discuss NEET, NEP with PM Modi

The Chief Minister says he had a satisfactory meeting with the President

The Chief Minister says he had a satisfactory meeting with the President

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on India’s newly elected President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Mr. Stalin, who is on a day’s visit to the capital, told reporters that he had a satisfactory meeting with Ms. Murmu. The Chief Minister said although he was invited for the President’s swearing-in, he was unable to attend the function and that he congratulated Ms. Murmu personally on Wednesday.

Mr. Stalin was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 p.m. The Chief Minister said he would thank Mr. Modi for accepting the State government’s invitation to inaugurate the Chess Olympiad and also put forward several requests on behalf of the State.

“I was unable to personally go and invite the Prime Minister for the Chess Olympiad as I was down with COVID-19 and was admitted in hospital. He graciously accepted my invitation over phone and inaugurated the event,” he said.

The Chief Minister said during his meeting with Mr. Modi he would raise issues such as NEET, the New Education Policy over which the State has a different view. He would also discuss Cauvery issue, the Mekedatu dam issue among others. “While a number of schemes are in progress, several schemes have not progressed as desired. I will raise them as well,” he said.