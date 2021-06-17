Tamil Nadu

Stalin calls on PM Modi, hands over memorandum

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PM's residence in New Delhi on June 17.  

In his maiden visit to New Delhi as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening and handed over a memorandum containing the State government's demands.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Stalin said that his meeting with the PM was satisfactory. He said that the PM informed him he could be approached any time escalating the demands of the State government.

The memorandum contained 25 major demands of the State government, including operationalising the HLL Biotech Ltd in Chengalpattu, to speed up the establishment of AIIMS in Madurai, and scrapping NEET for medical admissions.


