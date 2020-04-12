Stalin assails govt.’s ‘dictatorial’ order on relief material

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday described as dictatorial the State government’s order that individuals, political parties and private organisations should not distribute food or relief material to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is vengeful — the government will not do anything [to help] and will also prevent others from pitching in,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said that while it would be wrong to crowd into a place, this could be regulated by the police. “How can the government mandate that others should not extend help?” he asked.

He said no one could prevent kind-hearted people from coming forward to wipe the tears of those in distress. “This is a democratic nation and anyone can help anyone,” he said.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko also condemned the State government’s move. “Instead of appreciating the efforts made by political parties, voluntary organisations and individuals, the government has sought to deter them because it is envious of the good name earned by political parties and others,” Mr. Vaiko alleged. Pointing out that the distribution of food and relief material by individuals and political parties had not caused any problem or nuisance, the MDMK leader said on the contrary, people had benefited from the gesture.

Echoing his view, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader K.S. Alagiri said, “This is an inhumane and autocratic decision. We severely condemn this.”