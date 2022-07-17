Stalin announces solatium for cylinder explosion victims
Incident happened at a tea shop in Kanniyakumari district
Eight persons, including two women, suffered burns after a gas cylinder in a tea shop at Parvathipuram in Kanniyakumari district exploded in the early hours of Sunday. They were taken to a government hospital at Asaripallam for medical treatment.
In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a compensation of ₹50,000 from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for each of those injured in the accident
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.