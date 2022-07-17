Tamil Nadu

Stalin announces solatium for cylinder explosion victims

Eight persons, including two women, suffered burns after a gas cylinder in a tea shop at Parvathipuram in Kanniyakumari district exploded in the early hours of Sunday. They were taken to a government hospital at Asaripallam for medical treatment.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a compensation of ₹50,000 from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for each of those injured in the accident


