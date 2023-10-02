Stalin announces ₹25 lakh each to nine ISRO scientists from T.N.

October 02, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday announced a cash reward of ₹25 lakh each for nine space scientists from Tamil Nadu, including former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairperson K. Sivan, who have made the State and the country proud with their contributions.

Mr. Stalin also announced a scholarship programme for nine engineering students pursuing graduation with financial assistance from the government under the 7.5% reservation for government school students. The nine scholarships would be named after the nine noted ISRO scientists from Tamil Nadu, and would cover tuition and hostel fees.

An expert panel would select candidates for the scholarship programme, and a corpus fund of ₹10 crore would be set up, Mr. Stalin said.

Apart from Mr. Sivan, former Director of ISRO’s Satellite Centre Mylswamy Annadurai; Director of ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre V. Narayanan; ISRO’s Launch Authorisation Board chief A. Rajarajan; Director of U.R. Rao Satellite Centre M. Sankaran; ISRO’s Propulsion Complex Director J. Asir Packiaraj; Project Director of the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission V. Vanitha; Project Director of the Aditya-L1 mission Nigar Shaji; and Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P. Veeramuthuvel would receive the cash reward.

During a function at Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, Mr. Stalin felicitated the scientists and said he was proud not only as the Chief Minister but also as a Tamil. He pointed out that six of the nine scientists studied in government schools in Tamil Nadu.