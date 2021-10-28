Stalin allays apprehensions over ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’

Panel to frame State Education Policy soon, says CM

Allaying apprehensions over the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme launched by the State government, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said volunteers would be continuously monitored.

“Only those who abide by the government’s guidelines will be allowed to continue as volunteers,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement. Volunteers will be imparted special training, he said.

Those who have registered to volunteer for the scheme will be shortlisted by a school management committee based on multiple parameters, such as educational qualifications, place of residence and experience, among others, the Chief Minister said.

Headmasters, teachers, parents and representatives from local bodies will be part of the committee. So far, 86,550 people, including 67,961 women, 18,557 men and 32 transpersons, have registered to volunteer under the scheme. The scheme is being implemented to address the learning gap among students due to the closure of schools during the COVID-19 lockdown and to assist teachers in this regard, Mr. Stalin said.

“The scheme is also aimed at ensuring that children from every household in the State, in the school-going age, are enrolled in schools. Moreover, the scheme will be implemented with a target to enroll at least a lakh students in government schools in the upcoming academic year,” he said.

Reiterating the State’s opposition to the National Education Policy, Mr. Stalin said a committee of educationists would be constituted at the earliest to frame a State Education Policy.

“Volunteers will act as goodwill ambassadors for government schools and function as a bridge between teachers, schools and society,” he said.